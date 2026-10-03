MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy-winning band will crank up the volume in Minnesota next year. Greta Van Fleet will storm the stage at Target Center on February 15, 2027.

Greta Van Fleet Bringing ‘Into the Beginning’ Tour to Minnesota

The band is hitting the Twin Cities as part of its "Into the Beginning" tour. The tour will stop in 59 cities in the United States and abroad. They will be joined on tour at select shows by Arc De Soleil, The Kooks, and Portugal: The Man.

The Tour Follows Release Of New Single

The tour comes on the heels of Greta Van Fleet dropping its latest single, "Tear It Down," earlier this week. The song is from the band's fourth studio album "Palace For The People," which drops on Friday. The band is also currently playing an intimate under-play residency at Nashville's The Basement East. The shows take place on the first three Saturdays this month.

Tickets for the "Into the Beginning" tour start with a Fan Presale on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m., with additional presales throughout the week. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fans can sign up for the Fan Presale at GretaVanFleet.com

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