WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can have a warm cup of joe with the PoPo on Wednesday. Join the Waite Park Police Department at McDonald's in Waite Park for Coffee with a Cop Day.

Coffee with a Cop Day started in California

Stop in from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to meet members of the police force, have a free cup of coffee, and share some conversations. National Coffee with a Cop Day started in 2016 as part of National Community Policing Week. The program built on a campaign started in 2011 by the Hawthorne Police Department in California.

The goal of the day is the simple act of sharing coffee, breaking down barriers, humanizing officers, and building trust in a relaxing setting. The Waite Park McDonald's is located at 456 Great Oak Drive.

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