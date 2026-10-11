ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A young singer from Alexandria's surprise journey is not over yet. Ninth grader Brooklyn Marie secured a spot on Team Kelly in the 30th Season of The Voice during blind auditions. Now, along with much of Minnesota, she awaits to see how the Battle Round unfolds.

Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Minnesota Ninth Grader Brooklyn Marie Heads To Battle Round On The Voice

Her Battle Round performance will air on one of the shows in October, and Brooklyn Marie says she doesn't even know which episode she will be on:

"It is very, very exciting, and we like to have people watch it with us sometimes, so it's kind of hard to say because they don't tell us until a couple days before my episode, so it's kind of hard to say we don't know if I'm going to be on Monday and then on Sunday I'd be like I'm on Monday! It's kind of hard to say that, but I'm just watching every week, hopefully, and say, hopefully I'm on this one!"

She says it has been hard to keep everything a secret as she progresses through The Voice:

"So we actually had to make up this fib about going to a band camp because we couldn't tell anyone that I was going down to L.A. to record that, so everyone kept asking about band camp and I was like it's great, but you want to celebrate the big news, and I, even just keeping the secret that I went down there for the blind audition was really hard but then having to keep it in that I'm on Team Kelly was insane!"

Brooklyn Marie says the entire experience has been a whirlwind so far, and it was tough choosing between Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah for whose team she wanted to be on:

"When two chairs turned, I was just like, well, I'll just go with whoever has the best argument, and in that time I was so flustered from being so nervous going on stage and being excited when I got two chair turns and just knowing that I was going to move on, so when I actually was faced with that decision, I honestly didn't even really; it didn't register to me anything that they said; it was such a hard decision."

Brooklyn Marie has big plans going forward

Regardless of how far she goes on The Voice, Brooklyn Marie has big plans for her singing career. She is currently producing her own album that she hopes to have out by the end of 2027 and already has several songs on iTunes and Spotify. She says her backup plan after high school is going to medical school to become an EMT.

You will have to join Brooklyn Marie and watch The Voice in anticipation of her Battle Round performance, which could air Monday or Tuesday this week or on October 19th or 26th on NBC. You can listen to my entire conversation with Brooklyn Marie about her journey on The Voice so far below.

Photo by: Danny Ventrella/NBC Photo by: Danny Ventrella/NBC

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