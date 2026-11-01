UNDATED (WJON News) -- The young singer from Alexandria taking America by storm may need your help on Monday night. Brooklyn Marie advanced to the Cut Round last week and now may have to go up against four other people from Team Kelly to move forward again.

Photo by: Cory Osborne/NBC Photo by: Cory Osborne/NBC

The Voice Season 30 Brings High Stakes For Alexandria Singer Brooklyn Marie Monday

Cut Round is new for season 30. Each judge can pick two singers from their team to automatically advance, while the other five battle it out, with that winner moving on in The Voice.

Brooklyn Marie says if she is not one of the singers to automatically advance and does not win on Monday, she will need America's vote:

"So keep watching on November 2nd. The voting times are very late, so sorry if that's an inconvenience, but just keep watching, just keep listening, and keep tuning in because there will be a very short period where we might need your help."

The winner of America's vote will move on as a wild card in addition to the four team Cut Week winners.

READ MORE: Young Minnesota Singer Moves Forward In National Singing Competition

Brooklyn Marie Asks Fans for Support Ahead of High-Stakes Night on The Voice

Brooklyn Marie says she has been spreading the word for people to vote for her in case she needs America's help:

"We're trying to pack in as much as we can. Today I've got a lot of interviews scheduled. We're trying to get a lot of performances in and stuff so people know. We're trying to advertise on social media, but like I said, we're not going to know if I need a vote until November 2nd, so it's really hard, so we're just trying to advertise that people really watch the episode."

Thirteen total singers will advance on to the Live Round, with the winner finally emerging on December 14th, so Brooklyn Marie says there is still a long way to go. You can watch The Voice on NBC on Monday to see how Brooklyn Marie does and how to vote via text and TikTok.

You can listen to the entire interview with Brooklyn Marie below about advancing out of the Battle Round, her friendship with Kavi Nyx, and Monday's upcoming Cut Week episode. You can also catch up by listening to the interview with her about advancing to the Battle Round and being picked for Team Kelly.

Photo by: Cory Osborne/NBC Photo by: Cory Osborne/NBC

Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt