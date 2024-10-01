ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A multi-faceted artist and country music star is coming to St. Cloud. Two-time Academy of Country Music New Female Vocalist nominee RaeLynn will take the stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts on October 12th.

RaeLynn appeared on season two of The Voice in 2012, where she was coached by Blake Shelton. Since then she has had hit songs "God Made Girls," "Lonely Call," and "Queens Don't." She is known for her unique storytelling songwriting, and personality.

RaeLynn has also written a children's book, "Raisin' Me a Country Girl" and released a clothing line with BuddyLove in 2023. Tickets are on sale now and fans can save $5.00 with the code RAELYNNFIVE.

