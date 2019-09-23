Grey Eagle Woman Appearing On “The Voice of Germany”

Tori Roe is from Grey Eagle, Minnesota and a graduate of Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School. She now resides in Germany, and her next adventure is competing on the German version of popular singing show The Voice.

The Voice of Germany is getting ready to start it's 9th season. Just like the American version there are five rounds singers must go through: producers' auditions, blind auditions, battle rounds, sing offs, and live shows.

Tori Roe posted on her Facebook page saying,

My blind audition will be broadcasted on 29. September @ 20:15 pm. After the show, I'm going to make a short livestream to answer questions and say " hello". I hope to see you there!

Tori has always had a voice on her, and amazing musicality. We were good friends (and doubles partners in tennis) in middle and high school, and she was always singing and writing music. To this day I still get her original song "Black Curtains" stuck in my head. Also her version of "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from Mulan. Our tennis team knew how to party. I'm so excited for her and I can't wait to see where this show takes her next.

Follow along on her Voice journey on her Facebook page, and Instagram.