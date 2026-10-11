ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- People can find out that beef is more than just what's for dinner at an annual event this week. The Minnesota Beef Expo will stampede into the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds from Thursday through Saturday this week.

Top Midwest Breeders Showcase Cattle Breeds At Minnesota Beef Expo This Week

For the twenty-fifth year, the expo will attract people from across the Midwest for educational workshops, cattle sales, youth contests, junior shows, and a trade show.

Throughout the four days, the best breeders in the Upper Midwest will showcase Angus, Hereford, British White Park, and more. Admission to the Minnesota Beef Expo is free and open to the public to attend.

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