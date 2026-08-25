Brainerd Man Faces Manslaughter Charge In Apple Valley Worksite Death
APPLE VALLEY (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of a co-worker at an Apple Valley worksite.
Prosecutors say Christopher Boone Crimmins was operating a hydraulic grapple on August 20th when it struck and killed 26-year-old Tyler Anthony Lynch of Royalton.
According to the criminal complaint, Crimmins was maneuvering the grapple so its shadow appeared to grab Lynch and was watching the shadows instead of Lynch when the fatal injury occurred.
Crimmins is scheduled to appear in court on September 10th.
Sparky Seal
In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt