APPLE VALLEY (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of a co-worker at an Apple Valley worksite.

Prosecutors say Christopher Boone Crimmins was operating a hydraulic grapple on August 20th when it struck and killed 26-year-old Tyler Anthony Lynch of Royalton.

According to the criminal complaint, Crimmins was maneuvering the grapple so its shadow appeared to grab Lynch and was watching the shadows instead of Lynch when the fatal injury occurred.

Crimmins is scheduled to appear in court on September 10th.