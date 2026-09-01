UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas Buddy has released its annual Labor Day gas price forecast. It is predicting that average gasoline prices on the last summer holiday weekend for 2026 will be $4.03 per gallon, 87 cents higher than in 2025, and the highest Labor Day price at the pump on record.

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It surpasses the previous record of #3.83 per gallon in 2012.

Gas Buddy says, after Labor Day, seasonal tailwinds will likely bring some relief in the weeks ahead. Gasoline demand, after peaking in mid-July, will continue to decelerate, giving the market needed breathing room. And, the change back to cheaper winter gasoline will happen in much of the nation after September 15th, also providing price relief.