Crimestoppers: Gaming Systems Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 10 block of 14th Avenue Northeast where 3 suspects entered a business with force and took a lap top, gaming systems and smoking products.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 1300 block of 6th Avenue South where a PS4 and XBOX were taken from an apartment.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.