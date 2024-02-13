Knife Complaint in St. Cloud; Theft from a Locker Room in Becker

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft of tires and rims from the 2500 block of 2nd Street South.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 11th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a front door to a residence had been forced open.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a knife complaint on 6th Avenue South and University Drive South. Mages says there was a report of a man walking in the area with a knife. Complainant says a black male wearing a red sweatshirt was carrying a long silver knife and reportedly lunged at the complainant but no contact was made. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The Becker Police Department has pictures of a couple of people involved in a theft of items from a locker room from a business in town. Pictured above.

