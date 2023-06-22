Crimestoppers: Sherburne County Sheriff Looking For These People

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office are reporting a theft that occurred in Palmer Township on June 18th where suspects were caught on camera. They are pictured on this post.

photo courtesy of Tri-County Crimestoppers photo courtesy of Tri-County Crimestoppers loading...

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft on the 100 block of 23rd Avenue North where jewelry was missing from a residence.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 3600 block of Roosevelt Road where an unknown person entered a storage unit and stole multiple items.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 1000 block of St. Germain Street East where a garage was broken into and a couple of items were taken. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the items are a bike described as a white Rad Rover 5 with an orange rack on the back and an electric scooter described as a black Hiboy Max.

Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary on Park Meadows Drive where a Playstation, a computer and some virtual reality glasses were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.