Waite Park Police Offering Safety Class For Kids

The Waite Park Police Department is offering home alone safety classes for kids ages 9-12 July 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  Two sessions to choose from.  The cost is $20 for each child.

Topics discussed will include kitchen safety, online safety, activities when home alone, fire safety, severe weather, basic first aid and when to call 911.  The classes will be offered by Alicia Mages from Waite Park PD.

Register for either class at the Waite Park Police Department Website.

 

