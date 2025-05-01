Waite Park Police/City Administration On The Move

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen license plate on the 10 block of 7th Avenue North.

The Waite Park Police Department is temporarily relocating police and city hall administration during construction effective Thursday May 1. Alicia Mages from Waite Park PD and Tri-County Crime Stoppers says they will be working out of the public works facility which is located at 670 17th Avenue South. She says they will be there for approximately 18 months until construction is complete.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.