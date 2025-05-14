Stolen Generator In High Traffic Area in Waite Park

Paul Habstritt, WJON

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen Predator 5500 Generator on Division Street and 5th Avenue South on May 13.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says if anyone saw someone taking this generator please contact Waite Park Police.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.

 

 

