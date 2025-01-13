Suspicious Activity Reported in Waite Park

Tri-County Crime Stoppers have been notified of suspicious activity happening on the northside of Waite Park in the early morning hours of Saturday January 11. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says video evidence showed 3 to 4 individuals going door to door checking residences and car doors. There is no evidence these individuals were successful in gaining entry.

Tri-County Crime Stoppers posted on their facebook page Saturday that residents in the area should check their video footage and if they were missing any items from their homes of vehicles. She says those with information about this should contact the Waite Park Police Department.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.