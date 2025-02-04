Renovations To Waite Park City Hall Moves A Step Closer

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The City of Waite Park moved another step closer to getting its new city hall on Monday. At a Special Council Session, the city received an update on the design for the renovation of the current building.

The updated structure will have more parking, additional stalls for the fire department, a secure operational yard for the police department, updates to the senior center, and a new 100-person capacity training room among other improvements. The renovation would keep several existing items like the outside monument and council dais, and have the ability for future expansion if necessary.

According to the architects, the renovated city hall would last at least 50 years. The council received an update on the financing for the over 28-million-dollar renovation and the plan for staffing during the construction as well. The current staffing plan would be to temporarily relocate all office staff and the police department to the public works building. The fire department would remain in the current building during the work.

There will be a public open house on March 10th and a hearing on March 17th, bidding for the project will take place in May or June, with construction expected to start in July or August and lasting about 16 months.

