Authorities Asking For Help to Find Missing Clearwater Woman

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Clearwater woman.

St. Cloud police say 27-year-old Jeanette Ozuna was last seen on August 15th with her group home visiting the St. Cloud library, when she walked away.

Police say she has a history of walking away from group homes and they are concerned for her welfare.

She is described at 4'11" tall, weighing about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Ozuna was last seen in St. Cloud but is believed to be in the Twin Cities area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud police department or their local police department.