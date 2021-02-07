UPDATE: Missing Little Falls Woman Found Dead, Husband Arrested

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities in Little Falls have cancelled the missing person alert for a Little Falls woman and made an arrest.

The Little Falls Police Department says 37-year-old Jeanine L Greyblood was found dead under suspicious circumstances just south of the city around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

She was last seen leaving a home in 1000 block of Broadway West at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was not dressed for the cold weather. Her body will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Sunday, authorities arrested her husband, 30-year-old Jonathan Greyblood. He was taken to Morrison County Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains active.

