Police Asking Public’s Help Finding Missing St. Cloud Woman

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are asking for you help in finding a missing St. Cloud woman.

St. Cloud Police says 35-year-old Alicia Lewis was last seen on Monday and has not been heard from since. Her family and friends are worried about her welfare.

Lewis is described as 5' 3" tall, about 150 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.