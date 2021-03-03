Crow Wing County Offering COVID-19 Vaccine to Residents 65+

BRAINERD -- COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available for Crow Wing County residents.

The Crow Wing County Community Services Building in Brainerd will be offering the Moderna vaccine to residents 65-year-old and older Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Registration can be found on the county website or by calling 218-824-1289.

COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration is also available for county homebound residents age 65 and older. To register for vaccination at home call 218-824-1289. Be prepared to provide name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address if possible.

