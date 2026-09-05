UNDATED (WJON News) -- Higher gasoline prices have been dominating the Labor Day weekend travel news, and now diesel prices have hit a new all-time high. GasBuddy says the national average price of diesel hit a new record high on Friday at $5.85 per gallon as it continues to climb.

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The previous record was set in June of 2022 at $5.82 a gallon. GasBuddy says diesel can have a broader impact on inflation because, in addition to freight trucks, trains, agricultural equipment, and construction machinery rely on the fuel.

The rising diesel prices often lead to higher prices for consumer goods and services. Diesel prices are up over $2 a gallon from a year ago, when they were at $3.70 a gallon in September of 2025.

Triple-A says gas prices statewide are averaging about $3.98 a gallon over the Labor Day Weekend, with the cost in the Twin Cities averaging $4 a gallon.

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