NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle collision sent three people to the hospital in Kandiyohi County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Kandiyohi County's New London Township. A pickup was northbound on Highway 23, and an SUV was westbound on North Shore Drive when they collided in the intersection.

The driver of the pickup and his passenger, 70-year-old Dennis Stewart and 69-year-old Darlene Stewart, both of Hawick, were taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 85-year-old Marlene Olson of Willmar, was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.