Three People Hurt In A Highway 23 Crash Near New London Township
NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle collision sent three people to the hospital in Kandiyohi County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Kandiyohi County's New London Township. A pickup was northbound on Highway 23, and an SUV was westbound on North Shore Drive when they collided in the intersection.
The driver of the pickup and his passenger, 70-year-old Dennis Stewart and 69-year-old Darlene Stewart, both of Hawick, were taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, 85-year-old Marlene Olson of Willmar, was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins