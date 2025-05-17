WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- (speaker at Peregrine Falcon Show at Quarry Park).

"Remember, we said size had something to do with this earlier? Well, size has nothing to do with the type of raptor a bird is."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Kids and adults alike got to learn about falcons and nature, and explore Quarry Park on Saturday. Quarry Park took part in the annual Kids to Parks Day and offered a wide array of activities for kids to explore.

Get our free mobile app

Parks Operations Coordinator Sarah Weed says they had a good crowd even with the cooler weather:

"I would rather take this over the 90 degrees and sunny, cause then you're not really fighting the trails or this beach area with the sun bathers, or the people wanting to swim, so it gives another reason to come out here when it isn't 90 degrees."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Kids to Parks Day is a national event to connect kids and their families with local, state, and national parks. Weed says it is the third year Quarry Park has taken part in the event. Quarry Park had 13 different activities taking place, like a Peregrine Falcon Show, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office Touch a Truck, a rock climbing wall, and more.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Weed says they had all the activities spread out down trails so the kids got to explore the park some too:

"It's just very easy where the kids are able to do one activity and then the next activity is just far enough where they question like how far is this walk, but it's easily signed, and yeah it's pretty much a down and back about a third of a mile."

Weed says the event is fun for the kids and also gives them a good introduction to Quarry Park. Quarry Park's Kids to Parks Day was free to attend and ran from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer

Annual Pride Event Fills St. Cloud's Eastman Park