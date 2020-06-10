Swimming Quarries Open at Quarry Park in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- It's a little chilly for it Wednesday, but the swimming quarries at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park are opening for the season.

Last month the Stearns County Parks Department had announced the quarries would remain closed until further notice due to the restrictions in place related to COVID-19.

With Phase III of the Governor's Executive Order, it is opening up more opportunities for public swimming. The parks department says parking will be limited to about 100 cars in order to limit the number of people at the quarries.

The swimming beach at Warner Lake County Park has remained open all along. However, the parks department says if they observe overcrowding they could re-evaluate.