Local Swimmers Advance to Finals in State Swim & Dive Meet
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Several local swimmers sit atop the standings after the state swim & dive preliminaries.
Get our free mobile app
In Class A, Chisago Lakes' Jimmy Nord leads the field, while Alexandria 9th grader Kyler Kavanaugh is currently in second place and Sauk Rapids-Rice junior Hayden Zabinski sits in 3rd place.
The Class A diving finals will take place at noon on Saturday.
In Class AA, defending champion Lucas Gerten of Rosemount leads the field following the preliminary round. St. Cloud junior Braden Lemke is currently in 2nd place, while Sartell-St. Stephen senior David Binsfeld is in 11th place.
The Class AA diving finals begin at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- New Benton County Emergency Management Director
- Rockville City Administrator
- Sartell Habitat Build
- GREAT Theatre 2023-24 Lineup
- Woman Rescued From Burning House
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.