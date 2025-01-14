Two St. John’s Prep Students Honored With Triple A Award

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Two St. John's Prep students will receive a prestigious award Wednesday night. Seniors Sylvie Bechtold and Michael DeMars have been awarded the Triple A Award for Academics, Arts, and Athletics by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).

Get our free mobile app

Bechtold is from St. Joseph and is captain of the varsity basketball team and cross country team, is the Character Branch Leader for the National Honor Society, and is an accomplished painter, designer, and illustrator. DeMars is from Sauk Rapids and is captain of the varsity basketball and soccer teams, is an experienced ceramicist, and also works with digital photography.

MSHSL says the purpose of the Triple A Award is to recognize and honor high school seniors who excel in the classroom, on the playing field, and in the fine arts. The two seniors will be honored at the Section 5A Triple A Award Banquet Wednesday night in Paynesville.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures

The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud