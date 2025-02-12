Area Student To Compete In 100th Annual Scripps Spelling Bee

PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions.

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local 8th grader is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee In May. St. John's Prep's Emmaline Bushman took first place in the Central Minnesota spelling bee on Tuesday to earn the birth.

She correctly spelled "Honorarium" to advance. Forty students in grades 5 through 8 from all over Central Minnesota took part in the competition. Bushman's Language Arts Teacher Carlee Biechler says Bushman really enjoys the camaraderie that occurs among the contestants during the bees and she is often the first to congratulate others.

Bushmans is already gearing up for the 100th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. 245 students will take part from May 27th to the 29th in Washington D.C.

