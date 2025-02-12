Area Student To Compete In 100th Annual Scripps Spelling Bee

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local 8th grader is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee In May. St. John's Prep's Emmaline Bushman took first place in the Central Minnesota spelling bee on Tuesday to earn the birth.

PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions. PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions. loading...

She correctly spelled "Honorarium" to advance. Forty students in grades 5 through 8 from all over Central Minnesota took part in the competition. Bushman's Language Arts Teacher Carlee Biechler says Bushman really enjoys the camaraderie that occurs among the contestants during the bees and she is often the first to congratulate others.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions. PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions. loading...

Bushmans is already gearing up for the 100th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. 245 students will take part from May 27th to the 29th in Washington D.C.

PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions. PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions. loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Top 10 News Stories for the St. Cloud Area in 2021

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve