COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local high school student is a finalist for a prestigious scholarship. Amanda Bolton has been named a National Merit Finalist in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. Bolton is a senior at St. John's Prep and is the daughter of Sartell's Nicole and Aaron Bolton.

She first gained recognition as a Semi-Finalist and is now one of 15,000 finalists for one of the scholarships. Being a National Merit Finalist puts a student among the top score earners in the country on the PSAT test, and they must also have an outstanding academic record and be endorsed and recommended by their school's principal. Bolton is co-captain of the soccer and basketball teams and takes part in track and field. She is also the National Honor Society Service Committee Chair, German Club co-president, and team lead in the St. Cloud Hospital's Junior Volunteer program.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for high school students to gain recognition and scholarships. Bolton plans to study Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology (MCDB) in college and wants to attend medical school to become a pediatric dermatologist.

Amanda Bolton, PHOTO courtesy of St. John's Prep.

