Swimming Quarries are Open For the Summer at Quarry Park

WAITE PARK -- Beat the heat this summer with a jump into the cool waters of Quarry Park in Waite Park. The two designated swimming quarries at the park are open for swimmers.

Stearns County Parks shared the news to their Facebook page on May 19th:

Quarry Park Swimming Quarries – Yes! They’re open! Quarry Park is open from 8 am to one-half hour after sunset every day of the year. The two swimming quarries are open whenever the park is open.

So as long as it is within park hours, and of course the weather is permitting, you can go for a swim at Quarry Park.

Get our free mobile app

Along with the update on the quarries being swimmable, the Stearns County Parks department shared that children should always be supervised, and everyone should swim at their own risk as there are no lifeguards on duty.

When you are going to the quarries for a swim, there are two to pick from. Quarry #2 is 116 feet deep with high rock formations. That is the one that attracts the adventurous at heart, and usually results in some really fun cliff jumping videos online. Quarry #11 is 40 feet deep with a sandy beach, pictured above.

Remember, daily parking permits are $5, and year-long passes are $20.

15 Minnesota Town Names That Are Hard to Pronounce