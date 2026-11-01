NEW LONDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a crash that sent four people to the hospital near New London on Saturday night. The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 31 and Highway 23.

Collision Near New London Results In Four Hospitalizations

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 26-year-old Aden Kassim of Willmar was going south on Highway 23, and an SUV being driven by 56-year-old Traci Dengerud of Spicer was going east on County Road 31 when they crashed at the intersection.

Kassim and Dengerud were both taken to CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Kassim's car, 56-year-old Hasilo Ibrahim of Willmar, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital.

A passenger in Dengerud's vehicle, 73-year-old Patricia Gislason of New London, was also taken to Rice Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Dengerud's SUV, 57-year-old Scott Dengerud of Spicer, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash for Dengerud and both passengers in her vehicle.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way. Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH