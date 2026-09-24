League Of Women Voters Hosts Minnesota Legislative Candidate Forum Tuesday Night

League Of Women Voters Hosts Minnesota Legislative Candidate Forum Tuesday Night

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ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The League of Women Voters, St. Cloud Area, invites you to a candidate forum for Minnesota Legislative District 14.  It will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

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Invited candidates are: for Senate District 14, Bernie Perryman and Aric Putnam; for House District 14A, Mike Conway and Abdi Daisane; and for House District 14B, Zach Dorholt and Sue Ek.

Questions may be submitted in advance by emailing the League of Women Voters.  They must be received by midnight on Sunday.  lwvstcloud@lwvmn.org.

Questions should be brief and relevant to the office of a Minnesota State Legislator.

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