ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Changes are coming for the Lincoln Center in southeast St. Cloud.

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We told you earlier this week that the Avivo Village homeless shelter is set to open later this month. Once it does, that will impact the day-to-day operations at the Lincoln Center.

Read More: How Avivo Village St. Cloud Helps Homeless Residents Find Permanent

City leaders say that the Lincoln Center is currently transitioning from its recent use as a temporary shelter facility to a homeless day center.

A number of the rooms within the facility at 630 Lincoln Avenue Southeast have already been vacated and are now being utilized as operational storage or office spaces.

The City of St. Cloud continues to inspect the facility as a temporary shelter facility, subject to the terms of its conditional use permit and food and lodging licenses, during this transition.

The City says it understands that Lincoln Center intends to complete the transition prior to the end of 2026.

Homeless day centers are a permitted use within the property’s current zoning.