MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- No one was seriously hurt after being sprayed by a chemical irritant outside a Minneapolis theater on Thursday night. At about 10:40 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of people spraying each other with mace outside of the State Theatre on Hennepin Avenue.

Several people were affected by the mace being sprayed

Once at the scene, officers discovered several people who had been affected by a chemical irritant, along with a woman who told them she believed she was the target of the assault. EMS evaluated and treated those affected.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that a woman sprayed a chemical irritant into the crowd gathered inside and outside the State Theatre entrance as they were leaving the Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular performance, and the woman fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing

The State Theatre says the incident originated across the street from the venue, and no one involved in the incident was connected to the theatre or the performance. The theatre says it is cooperating with the Minneapolis Police Department in its investigation and has provided them with information and security footage.

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