Dizziness and vertigo can impact people of all ages in Central Minnesota. To learn more about symptoms, causes and treatments, I was joined by Dr. Ted Truitt from St. Cloud ENT. (Ear, Nose and Throat).

Vertigo vs. Dizziness

Vertigo is a false sensation of motion, which can include spinning, tilting or swaying. A person may feel surroundings are not completely still. Truitt says vertigo is different than dizziness because dizziness is "a kind of a waste basket term" for many things that involve balance. He says dizziness can occur to people after a night out drinking, lightheadedness, a feeling you might black out or after too much motion. Vertigo includes prolonged feelings of rockiness, like you are on a boat.

The Most Common Form of Dizziness

If a person goes from lying down to sitting up or standing quickly, the blood pressure can drop and cause a feeling of dizziness. Truitt says this typically only lasts a few seconds. He says this is the most common form of dizziness. If someone often gets motion sickness it isn't necessarily a sign of an inner ear problem or even a sign of vertigo.

Most Common Form of Vertigo

The most common form of vertigo is BPPV which stands for Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo, a common inner ear disorder that causes sudden, brief episodes of spinning dizziness. Dr. Truitt says it has to do with crystals floating around in the inner ear. He says these crystals can break free and wedge up against a nerve which can make your brain think your head is still moving when it isn't.

Ways to Prevent Dizziness or Vertigo

Truitt suggests maintaining core strength, stay active, eat healthy and do some strength training. He says physical activity can not only prevent vertigo and dizziness but it can help with dealing with those feeling symptoms. If a person is experiencing dizziness or vertigo, Dr. Truitt says you should stay active. If the problem persists, Truitt says see your primary care doctor who could refer them to St. Cloud ENT.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Ted Truitt, click below.