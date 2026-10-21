ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud police officers were hurt in a crash.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the incident happened at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and Highway 23.

They were responding to an emergency call for service on the city's south side.

The two marked St. Cloud police vehicles collided at the intersection. A 2021 Ford Explorer was westbound on Highway 23 when the 2025 Ford Explorer turned onto Westbound Highway 23 from 12th Avenue South.

Both officers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the two drivers are 34-year-old Chase Undersander of Sartell and 28-year-old Cole Orvis of St. Cloud.

Both officers were wearing their seatbelts.

Police closed the intersection for a period of time, with a large police presence. The St. Cloud Fire Department and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol is actively investigating the crash.