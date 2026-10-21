ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has received a workforce development grant from the state.

The more than $135,000 grant is for a partnership with Park Industries.

The company headquartered in St. Cloud is a leading manufacturer of stone fabrication machinery. Park Industries wants to build a comprehensive, scalable workforce development system that expands training capacity, advances leadership capability, strengthens customer-facing effectiveness, and enhances workplace culture and safety. St. Cloud State will develop a two-track training program consisting of organizational and workforce development and sales and customer-facing excellence. All courses will be delivered in-person or online.

The grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is one of 14, totaling over $2.5 million, awarded to eight institutions partnering with Minnesota businesses.