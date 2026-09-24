Local Museums Launch Evening Cemetery Tours Across Two Counties This October
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Cemetery tours return this fall.
The Benton County Historical Society & Museum is offering tours of one of its county cemeteries for the first time this year. "Stories Among the Stones: A Lantern Tour of the Benton County Cemetery" is set for Wednesday, October 14th at 5:30 p.m. That date sold out quickly, so they've added a second date on Thursday, October 15th at 5:30 p.m.
The tour will include victims of the 1886 cyclone and some of Benton County's earliest settlers. After the tour, enjoy a social hour at the museum and see its authentic 1880s funeral coach.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, or $8 for Benton County Historical Society members.
The Stearns History Museum's Sundown Cemetery Tour will be at three locations.
On Saturday, October 10th, at St. James Cemetery in Cold Spring; on Saturday, October 17th, at St. Benedict's Monastic Cemetery in St. Joseph; and on Saturday, October 24th, at Big Grove Church Cemetery in Brooten. All tours start at 5:00 p.m.
The cost is $10 per person, or free for museum members.
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz