UNDATED (WJON News) -- Cemetery tours return this fall.

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The Benton County Historical Society & Museum is offering tours of one of its county cemeteries for the first time this year. "Stories Among the Stones: A Lantern Tour of the Benton County Cemetery" is set for Wednesday, October 14th at 5:30 p.m. That date sold out quickly, so they've added a second date on Thursday, October 15th at 5:30 p.m.

The tour will include victims of the 1886 cyclone and some of Benton County's earliest settlers. After the tour, enjoy a social hour at the museum and see its authentic 1880s funeral coach.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, or $8 for Benton County Historical Society members.

The Stearns History Museum's Sundown Cemetery Tour will be at three locations.

On Saturday, October 10th, at St. James Cemetery in Cold Spring; on Saturday, October 17th, at St. Benedict's Monastic Cemetery in St. Joseph; and on Saturday, October 24th, at Big Grove Church Cemetery in Brooten. All tours start at 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $10 per person, or free for museum members.