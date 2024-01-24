The Bold, The Bright, and The Musical This Weekender

1

A lot of fun activities start Thursday night in downtown St. Cloud for the first annual Bold & Bright.

Activities include:

THURS: Winder Dance Party from 1:30pm to 7:30pm at Paramount Center for the Arts. Re-creation of Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and the Big Boppers last show – Ticket: $25 - $27

FRI: Cinema St. Germain – See the movie "Super Mario Brothers" outdoors on the big screen – FREE

FRI: Live music at the Veranda Lounge from 8pm to 11pm – FREE

SAT: Winter Market from 11am – 4pm at The Nest, Baby’s on Broadway and Arroy Thai & Fillipano Restaurant. – FREE

SAT: An outdoor curling demonstration from 1pm – 4pm – FREE

SAT: Ice sculpture carving, a night parade at 5pm, and laser light show at 7pm - FREE