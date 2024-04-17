This Weekender Gets A Little Buggy
It is a triple header weekend coming up with lots of fun things to do. Saturday is Record Store Day so vinyl junkies will be lining up at their favorite record stores all over the state in an effort to get that limited-release vinyl. There are Earth Day activities as well including the Earth Day Marathon, and one of those unofficial holidays taking place too. If records and running are not for you, The Weekender has some alternate choices to keep your weekend busy and enjoyable. If you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
The Great Minnsect ShowSt. Paul
See the wonders of bugs and learn about the Department of Entomology’s mission to conduct research and education in the science of entomology and insects' importance in relation to human welfare. There will be activities for all ages including live bugs, insect games, door prizes, interactions with entomologists, and insect FOOD!
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at University of Minnesota-St. Paul, St. Paul Student Center – North Star Ballroom (2017 Buford Ave).
- 2
Minnesota Card ShowSt. Paul
Do you love trading cards or collecting autographs? Then the Minnesota Card Show is the place for you this weekend. Over 100,000 square feet and 450 dealers with sports cards, trading card games, memorabilia, and autograph signings. Celebrities on hand for autographs include Pete Rose, Dennis Rodman, Ric Flair, Mike Tyson, and more. It is being held at the River Centre in St. Paul. There is a cost to attend.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- 3
Sartell Fun FestSartell
Bring the kids to enjoy a wide range of fun activities from carnival games to bouncy castles to face painting. There is also a nine-hole golf course to play for $7. For parents or adults, there is a silent auction and of course plenty of food. All proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Saturday April 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Sartell High School
- 4
Heath Quartet ConcertSt. Cloud
The dynamic Heath Quartet is a British chamber ensemble featuring an upbeat and integrated sound. Their recording of Sir Michael Tippett’s string quartets won the 2016 Gramophone Chamber Disk of the Year. The program will have music from Bach, Haydn, Bosmans and Korngold. The Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud is presenting the Heath Quartet as part of its series of young and emerging nationally and internationally acclaimed performers.
Sat. 7:30 pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church in St. Cloud. $25 for adults, $20 for Seniors $5 for students
- 5
Granite City Bizarre BazaarSt. Cloud
A unique craft fair of local items from leather to candles to food there is sure to be something for everyone. They bill the event as a pop culture event for freaks, geeks, and nerds. Free to attend.
Saturday at Iron Street Distillery from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.