This Weekender Gets A Little Buggy

See the wonders of bugs and learn about the Department of Entomology’s mission to conduct research and education in the science of entomology and insects' importance in relation to human welfare. There will be activities for all ages including live bugs, insect games, door prizes, interactions with entomologists, and insect FOOD!

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at University of Minnesota-St. Paul, St. Paul Student Center – North Star Ballroom (2017 Buford Ave).