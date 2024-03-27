Egghead Says Look! An Eggcellent Weekender Is Coming
The Weekender is hopping to town with some fun activities to do this weekend. There are Easter Egg hunts galore around the area but we did include two here for you along with a couple of music shows to take in, or even some bingo. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.
20th Annual EggstravaganzaSauk Rapids
Your kids can take part in an egg dig, egg dying, crafts, bingo, and more. The Easter Bunny will be on hand too for pictures. $2 per person and pre-registration is required by March 28th. At the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. For preschool and elementary-age children. Enter Door 1. Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Prank WilliamsSt. Cloud
Prank Williams is a folk music duo from Minneapolis who have been performing in the area for over 15 years. Similar in style to the Smother’s Brothers they bring a vaudevillian flair to the show mixing in music, stories and humor. The event is FREE.
Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Veranda Lounge in St. Cloud.
Toy BingoSt. Anna
Love bingo and toys well then head over to St. Anna on Saturday for Toy Bingo. Sponsored by the Avon Women of Today, there are lots of new toys for all ages to win. The Easter Bunny will be handing out treat bags while supplies last too. The Bingo is family-friendly for both kids and adults. You can play 10 games of Bingo for $5. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Shady's Sunset Bay in St. Anna.
10,000 Days - A Tribute to ToolSt. Cloud
Inspired by Tool's powerful music, 10,000 Days’ goal is to recreate the experience of seeing Tool live in concert with a light show and projecting Tool’s videos onstage during the show. They will be joined by Stone & Echo – A Tribute to Perfect Circle. Tickets are $36
Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Pioneer Place on 5th in St. Cloud.
Easter Egg StravaganzaSauk Rapids
Find Easter goodies throughout the store to enjoy, and a coloring station Mac N Cheese and Hotdogs from 11 am 'til they're gone! Plus, adult-friendly Peeps Mimosas and Beer!
Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Viking Land Harley Davidson.