Time To Hit The Big Top This Weekender
The weather outside is supposed to be delightful with temps in the 70s but in addition to outdoor activities, The Weekender has some fun indoor events to get you out of the sun. If you have an event you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.
Comic & Toy ShowSt. Cloud
Comics, games, toys, pop figures, records, collectibles, and more can be found at the St. Cloud Comic & Toy Show at the Crossroads Mall. There will be over 50 vendors, plus video game tournaments, and a cosplay showcase. The show is Free to attend and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Trivia NightCold Spring
If you want to test our your trivia knowledge head over to the Blue Heron in Coldspring on Saturday. The contest will be hosted by Jeopardy Champion Gary Bechtold. The cost is $200 per team, 6 people per team. Limited to 30 teams. Ages 13 and up, proceeds go to Rocori Area Community Foundation. You do need to register ahead of time at communitygiving.org/events. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the contest starting at 6:30 p.m.
Royal Canadian CircusMaplewood
See Daredevils, a High Wire, Human Cannonball, Acrobatics, Bollywood Aerialists and more. Not to mention peanuts, popcorn, and circus food galore. Check out the Royal Candian Circus at the Maplewood Mall. $35 + fees for general admission.
Friday: 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Scott KeeverSt. Cloud
Award winning guitarist from Minneapolis, Scott Keever combines American Roots with other genres like Celtic, Balkan, and Jazz. He will play a wide range of songs from his originals to covers of blues, rock, and pop favorites.
Saturday from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Veranda Louge in downtown St. Cloud.
American IdiotSt. Cloud
If you like the music of Green Day the Red Carpet Night Club is the place to be for American Idioit the Green Day Musical. Central Minnesota Theatre presents the musical based on the songs of Green Day and the book by Green Day's lead singer Billie Joy Armstrong. Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Red Carpet Night Club in downtown St. Cloud.