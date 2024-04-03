SOOIE! The Weekender Is Here
Pork, fish, and fun are here for The Weekender. Check out these fun activities to keep you fed and entertained, and several are for a good cause to boot. If you want your activity included in The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
16th Annual Night with the Fishing Pros FundraiserLittle Falls
Meet over 20 professional pro-anglers, guides, and sports media personalities, auction with signed items, guided trips, and lures. It is a fund raising event for the MN Fishing Museum Hall of Fame in Little Falls. $40 for adults, $20 for 16 and under. At the Rice Creek Hunting, Rec. & Event Center in Little Falls.
Friday: Doors open at 4:00, and dinner is at 6:30 p.m.
- 2
Fraser FestivalSt. Paul
A festival for the senses check out the rock climbing wall, giant trikes, obstacle courses, cookie decorating, music, and more. FREE and open to the public. Fraser is a nationally recognized expert in treating early childhood autism and mental health. The festival is an inclusive event designed for those with sensory processing differences and the event accommodations provide support to people who experience discomfort from sensory stimulation like loud noises, strong smells or bright lights. At the River Centre in St. Paul
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- 3
5th Annual Hog Roast FundraiserRichmond
A fun event for a good cause with food, silent and live auction items, and bingo. It is put on by the Rocori FFA Alumni and Supporters group and is a fundraiser for the Rocori FFA . The roast is at the Olde Coliseum in Richmond.
Saturday: 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Meal: 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Bucket Raffle: 4:00 to 7 p.m.
Silent Auction: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Live Auction: 7:00 p.m.
Bingo: 8:00 p.m.
Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 5-10, and under 5 is Free
- 4
Maple Syrup FestivalCollegeville
Head out to St. John's for their annual Maple Syrup Festival. Fun for the whole family with sap collecting, syrup cooking, demonstrations, and hot maple syrup sundaes! The event is entirely outdoors and will be held rain or shine. They recommend wearing boots for the muddy, snowy conditions and dress for the weather. It is at St. John's University, just follow the signs once you get on campus.
Saturday: 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
$10 for Adults, $5 for kids ages 4 - 17, Free for kids 3 and under.
Free for CSB and SJU students, or Monastery members.
Outdoor U Members are $5 for adults, and Free for ages 17 and under.
- 5
BIRTHDAY BAGS FOR BEANS TOURNAMENTCold Spring
Like to play bean bag toss or corn hole? Then Saturday you can play in the Birthday Bags for Beans Tournament at the Blue Heron in Cold Spring. The double elimination tourney is also being used as two fundraisers. Bring in an unwrapped “birthday gift” during the event. All gifts will be donated to the pediatric department at the St. Cloud Hospital, and it is also a fundraiser for the Nicholas P. Koenig Hero Foundation.
2-player teams $15 per person ($30 per team). Up to 64 teams can play.
Saturday: Registration at 12:00 p.m. with tournament at 1:00 p.m.