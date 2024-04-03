SOOIE! The Weekender Is Here

4

Head out to St. John's for their annual Maple Syrup Festival. Fun for the whole family with sap collecting, syrup cooking, demonstrations, and hot maple syrup sundaes! The event is entirely outdoors and will be held rain or shine. They recommend wearing boots for the muddy, snowy conditions and dress for the weather. It is at St. John's University, just follow the signs once you get on campus.

Saturday: 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

$10 for Adults, $5 for kids ages 4 - 17, Free for kids 3 and under.

Free for CSB and SJU students, or Monastery members.

Outdoor U Members are $5 for adults, and Free for ages 17 and under.