Psychics Predict A Fun Filled Weekender Despite The Rain
It looks like a rainy weekend but not to worry, The Weekender is full of indoor activities you can take advantage of to get out of the rain. If you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Psychic – Paranormal Wellness FairSt. Cloud
Check out all kinds of psychic and paranormal-related vendors such as tarot card readers, mediums, Reiki energy healers, shamans, and more, Plus others selling crystals, stones, candles, jewelry, and incense. There are free goodie bags for the first 30 people too.
Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Best Western Plus/Kelly Inn. There is a $5.00 entry fee, kids 10 and under are free with paid entry.
- 2
First Annual Food Truck EventSt. Cloud
Do you like to eat? Well, who doesn't? Head over to Tenvoorde Ford and partake in the first annual food truck event. Over 15 local food trucks will be on hand for you sample their delicious entrees like Dana's Kitchen, Jimmy Z's, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream and more.
Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Tenvoorde Ford in St. Cloud.
- 3
Puzzle TournamentSt. Cloud
These are becoming more and more popular and are kind of like bar trivia for puzzlers. Exercise your brain and test your puzzle-building ability at Whit’s Craft Puzzle Tournament. You can put together a team of up to 4 people. There is a $50 team entry fee which gets you your puzzle, $20 drink credit, and the chance to win cash prizes. 1st place wins $100, 2nd place $50, 3rd place $25. Register your team at Whit's Craft or at Eventbrite.
Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Whit's Craft
- 4
The Big SingCold Spring
Enjoy 200 men singing in harmony as the Associated Male Choruses of America, Upper Midwest District present the Big Sing, Sponsored by Cold Spring Area Maennerchor. There is a cost to attend by making a donation to Maennerchor.
Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. John's University's Abbey Church.
- 5
B2winsSt. Cloud
B2wins is a high-energy entertainment group that has something for everyone from hip-hop to jazz, pop, rock, and reggae. Twin brothers from Brazil combine a huge amount of genres into a feel-good performance for all to enjoy.
Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children.