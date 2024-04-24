Psychics Predict A Fun Filled Weekender Despite The Rain

1

Check out all kinds of psychic and paranormal-related vendors such as tarot card readers, mediums, Reiki energy healers, shamans, and more, Plus others selling crystals, stones, candles, jewelry, and incense. There are free goodie bags for the first 30 people too.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Best Western Plus/Kelly Inn. There is a $5.00 entry fee, kids 10 and under are free with paid entry.