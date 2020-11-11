Mark your calendar for November 21st. Local country cover band Mason Dixon Line is taking the stage at the Pioneer Place for a live virtual concert to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots foundation.

Mason Dixon Line posted on Facebook saying:

After the huge success (thanks to all of you) of our virtual fundraiser in May, we've decided to team up with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Bremer Bank, Barrett's Music and 981Country to raise money to benefit families in Central Minnesota!

The concert will be live-streamed from the stage at Pioneer Place on November 21st starting at 7:30 PM. During the show, the band will be taking donations for Toys for Tots via an online link with 100% of the proceeds going to the foundation.

If you are wanting to see this concert in person, they are letting a VERY limited amount of people in the venue that night for the show. Tickets are $20, and will be first come first serve at the door with that ticket cost being a donation to Toys for Tots.

The link to stream the concert on YouTube is below. Be sure to click "set reminder" to get a notification from YouTube when the show starts.

Stay up to date with this event by following the Facebook event page.