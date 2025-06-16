Last Summer On Earth Tour Brings Back 90s Nostalgia [GALLERY]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- 90s music fans were able to take a step back in time Sunday night. The Barenaked Ladies (BNL) headlined their Last Summer on Earth Tour at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. BNL was joined by 90s bands Fastball and Guster.
Fastball got the party started at 7:00 p.m. and played a mix of their hits and some new tunes. Ryan Miller of Guster joined them on stage for a cover of the Replacements' "I Will Dare." They ended their set with the group's biggest hit, "The Way," and had the crowd sing along. Fastball hung out at the merchandise booth after they were done playing to meet fans and sign their new album.
After a 20-minute intermission, it was Guster's turn. Lead singer Ryan Miller brought a ton of energy to their set and talked about swimming at Quarry Park, and mentioned the #2 location was the best. Like Fastball, Guster played a mix of their popular songs and new music.
After another intermission, it was time for the Barenaked Ladies. The group was a lot of fun to see, bringing a huge amount of flair, showmanship, and banter with the crowd. BNL played all their big hits, and some songs from their new LP "In Flight." The weather was perfect for the show, and lead singer Ed Robertson commented about the night being great for a rock show. They also did a medley of cover songs that included Lady Gaga's Abracadabra, and a full cover of ACDC's "Highway to Hell" song by drummer Ty Stewart.
The crowd at the Ledge didn't want the night to end and convinced BNL to come out for an encore. Then the group surprised everyone by inviting Fastball and Guster back onto the stage, and the three bands combined to perform an outstanding cover of Bryan Adams' Summer of '69 to close out the night. Check out the photo gallery from the show below.
Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater
