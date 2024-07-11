Beach Boys & John Stamos Surf Up Good Vibrations At The Ledge [PHOTOS]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Beach Boys returned to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park Wednesday night for the first time since 2021. Special guest John Stamos of "Full House" fame joined the band for the "Endless Summer Love" Tour with opening act Dave Mason.
Mason went on at 7:00 p.m. with the Beach Boys taking the stage at 8:05 p.m. The group played many of their hit songs and other lesser-known songs like a cover of the Ramones' "Rockaway Beach." Mike Love jokingly said if the Ramones could cover their songs then they could do the same.
Stamos got a huge ovation when he was introduced and told the crowd the next song, "Surfer Girl" was for all the ladies in attendance. A packed crowd from ages 5 to 85 enjoyed the summer night with some classic summer music. Check out the Gallery below for pictures from the concert.
Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
