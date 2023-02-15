Gary Allan, Tracy Lawrence Playing At The Ledge In May

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Country music stars Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence will be making a stop in central Minnesota later this year.

The duo announced today their first ever co-headlining tour Wednesday which includes a stop at The Ledge Amphitheater on May 26th.

The multi-state tour from the two hitmakers recalls 30 years of some of Country’s greatest era-defining hits.

Lawrence’s impressive resume includes more than 13M albums sold and 18 No. 1 singles, while Allan is on the heels of his recent album Ruthless and the critically acclaimed tour spanning his 25 years of outside-the-lines Country hits.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday and can be found on Ticketmaster.

