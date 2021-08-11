Kimball Days Happening This Week

Kimball Days is celebrating 40 years this year. The week long event began Sunday with the Little Miss Kimball Coronation. The Medallion hunt began Monday and continues throughout the week, the Teddy Bear Band played Monday and the new FFA Barnyard Scavenger hunt began Tuesday. Today at Kimball Days the Raptor Show & Root Beer Float pops will take place at the Kimball Public Library starting at 3:30 p.m. Take a look at the rest of the Kimball Days schedule below.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

8:00 am – 5:00 pm Chalk Walk – St. Anne’s Church (Judging at 5:00 pm)

5:00 – 8:00 pm BBQ, Pie & Ice Cream Social with 7pm Concert, featuring Jumping Jehoshaphat– Methodist Church

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

3:00-6:00pm Mobile Sign Shop (Workshop to create your own customized wooden

signs), Kimball Public Library

5:00-8:00pm Dinner in the Park & Historical Exhibit

6:30-9:00pm Fire Dept .WATERBALL FIGHT & Kids Water Ball Downtown

7:00 pm Kids Tractor Pedal Pull(sign up@6:30),Kimball Post Office

8:00pm Muffin Man on the Patio at SOB’s

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

7:00-10:00am Audrey’s Coffee Nook, Main Street

8:00am 5KRun/Walk, Willow Creek Park (Registration 7:00am)– Benefiting Jerry & Joyce Albert

8:00am-6:00pm Softball Tournament at City Ball Field

10:30 – 11:30 am GRANDE DAY PARADE

10:00 am – 3:00 pm NEW! Craft Fair – St Anne’s Church & Kimball Elementary School

11:00am – 5:00 pm Pork Chops on a Stick, Legion

11:30 am Volleyball Tournament – Willow Creek

11:30am-3:30pm KIDZONE, St. Anne’s Church Outdoor area (RAIN OR SHINE)

*Inflatables* Magic Show (1-2pm) * 321 Jump Pads*Laser Tag* Kids Games* Hairstyling by Diva’s

12:00pm Fire Gear Race(signupby11:30am)

11:30 am Bean Bag Tourney for Kids (sign up at 11:30am)

2:00 pm Watermelon Eating Contest (signup at 11:30am)

**Lots of Food Stands! Offered by Kimball Wrestling Boosters, Kimball Sports Boosters, Sugar Mamas, Keeks

4:30–6:30pm Chicken Drop Bingo – By Land O’ Lakes (across from softball games)

5:00- 8:00pm Grilled Pork chops at the Legion

6:00 – 8:00 pm Strider-Electric Bike Races (Bring your own bike/helmet, ages 2-8) – Open Lot next to AK Graphics

6:00pm–Midnight Hamburger Stand at Street Dance

8:00pm-Midnight STREET DANCE, featuring RIZE, Hazel Ave, North of Main Street Pub.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

7:30am – Noon Lions Pancake and Sausage Breakfast–Willow Creek Park Shelter

9:00am-6:00pm Softball Tournament at City Ball Field

9:00 am – 1:00 pm Tractor Show, Kimball High School

3:30 pm Bingo for Kids, Kimball Legion (must be accompanied by an adult)