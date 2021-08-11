Kimball Days Happening This Week

photo of Kimball Days on facebook

Kimball Days is celebrating 40 years this year.  The week long event began Sunday with the Little Miss Kimball Coronation.  The Medallion hunt began Monday and continues throughout the week, the Teddy Bear Band played Monday and the new FFA Barnyard Scavenger hunt began Tuesday.  Today at Kimball Days the Raptor Show & Root Beer Float pops will take place at the Kimball Public Library starting at 3:30 p.m. Take a look at the rest of the Kimball Days schedule below.

Get our free mobile app

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12
8:00 am – 5:00 pm       Chalk Walk – St. Anne’s Church   (Judging at 5:00 pm)
5:00 – 8:00 pm             BBQ, Pie & Ice Cream Social with 7pm Concert, featuring Jumping Jehoshaphat– Methodist Church

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

3:00-6:00pm             Mobile Sign Shop (Workshop to create your own customized wooden
signs), Kimball Public Library

5:00-8:00pm              Dinner in the Park & Historical Exhibit
6:30-9:00pm              Fire Dept .WATERBALL FIGHT & Kids Water Ball Downtown
7:00 pm                       Kids Tractor Pedal Pull(sign up@6:30),Kimball Post Office
8:00pm                       Muffin Man on the Patio at SOB’s

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

7:00-10:00am            Audrey’s Coffee Nook, Main Street
8:00am                        5KRun/Walk, Willow Creek Park (Registration 7:00am)– Benefiting Jerry & Joyce Albert
8:00am-6:00pm        Softball Tournament at City Ball Field
10:30 – 11:30 am         GRANDE DAY PARADE
10:00 am – 3:00 pm     NEW! Craft Fair – St Anne’s Church & Kimball Elementary School
11:00am – 5:00 pm     Pork Chops on a Stick, Legion
11:30 am                      Volleyball Tournament – Willow Creek
11:30am-3:30pm      KIDZONE, St. Anne’s Church Outdoor area (RAIN OR SHINE)
*Inflatables* Magic Show (1-2pm)  321 Jump Pads*Laser TagKids GamesHairstyling by Diva’s
12:00pm                      Fire Gear Race(signupby11:30am)
11:30 am                      Bean Bag Tourney for Kids (sign up at 11:30am)
2:00 pm                        Watermelon Eating Contest (signup at 11:30am)
**Lots of Food Stands! Offered by Kimball Wrestling Boosters, Kimball Sports Boosters, Sugar Mamas, Keeks
4:30–6:30pm             Chicken Drop Bingo – By Land O’ Lakes (across from softball games)
5:00- 8:00pm             Grilled Pork chops at the Legion
6:00 – 8:00 pm             Strider-Electric Bike Races (Bring your own bike/helmet, ages 2-8) – Open Lot next to AK Graphics
6:00pm–Midnight     Hamburger Stand at Street Dance
8:00pm-Midnight      STREET DANCE, featuring RIZE, Hazel Ave, North of Main Street Pub.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15
7:30am – Noon           Lions Pancake and Sausage Breakfast–Willow Creek Park Shelter
9:00am-6:00pm        Softball Tournament at City Ball Field
9:00 am – 1:00 pm       Tractor Show, Kimball High School
3:30 pm                        Bingo for Kids, Kimball Legion (must be accompanied by an adult)

 

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021

Filed Under: Kimball Days
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top