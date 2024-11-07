Everything MN Deer Hunters Need to Know for the Opener

The firearms deer hunting opener is Saturday November 9. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the weather in Central Minnesota is a bit warmer than he'd like but the possibility of rain is more likely to cause trouble than the temperatures. Schmitt explains the deer population in Central Minnesota is robust and deer are currently in rut. Central and south central Minnesota are locations where deer are above management goals which means in those areas up to 3 deer can be taken. He says the deer opener is one of the state's great traditions. Dates to know below.

Deer license sales for all seasons combined are up about 3-5%, according the DNR as of Thursday. Schmitt says the combined number is approximately 210,000 and he believes there are about 400,000 deer hunters in the state.

The corn is mostly gone. Schmitt says about 85% has been harvested which helps hunters spot deer. He says in northeastern and northwestern Minnesota deer numbers are thin. Schmitt indicates he's heard reports near Ely that they are seeing more deer than normal. He says last year's mild winter has led to a large deer population throughout the state.

Schmitt cautions all drivers right now because deer are on the move.

The fall turkey hunting season ended October 27. Schmitt says 1,450 birds were shot which makes it one of the better harvests in recent fall seasons. He says many archery deer hunters will shoot a turkey when they are in the woods looking for deer but he noticed over 30% of turkeys were shot with guns, which tells him people are targeting turkeys in the fall.

Fall fishing continues to be good. Schmitt says the fishing is outstanding right now and with high temperatures lingering in the 40s and 50s this week and into next, it should remain that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.